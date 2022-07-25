The low-income energy assistance program started accepting applications this morning. If you or your household are struggling to afford your electric bills this summer, this could be the program for you.

Brooke Battenfield certainly took advantage.

“I saw this program on the news and I thought I would give it a try,” Battenfield said. “It’s important to me because it’s a safety net.”

Battenfield is hoping to find the support she needs at the Economic Opportunity Agency of Washington County.

This bill relief is freeing up some extra cash for some parents who may need it to support the younger ones.

Marielle Brenner is that parent.

“It’s a good feeling I have more money for my children’s school clothes because school is coming up,” Brenner said. “It’s just a good feeling, I now have more money for gas as well.”

The program will be available until September 30th or until funds run out.