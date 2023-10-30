FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As the chilly winds of winter loom over Arkansas, households are bracing themselves for the inevitable surge in energy bills.

Hop Energy spokesperson Jennifer Tracy has issued a warning, urging Americans to prepare for the seasonal escalation in energy usage. With October and November marking the transition to colder temperatures, Tracy emphasized the necessity of being mindful about energy consumption to avoid financial strain.

According to the findings of a comprehensive survey conducted among 900 Americans nationwide, it was revealed that a one in three people are already grappling with the burden of energy bill payments this year. Additionally, 39% of respondents reported experiencing unexpectedly high energy bills during the winter months.

Southwestern Electric Power Company outlined measures that households can adopt to prepare for the upcoming winter season:

Leverage natural sunlight by keeping blinds open during the day, allowing the sun’s warmth to naturally heat the house. Conversely, closing the blinds at night can help retain the accumulated heat, thereby reducing the need to crank up the thermostat.

Make sure you let your fan run clockwise so that it can help with airflow.

Keep your thermostat at 68 degrees and use clothes and blankets to layer.

Contact your utility company and ask about a winter saving plan/inspection.

Seal open cracks in windows and throughout the house.