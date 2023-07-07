NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Low Income Home Energy Assistance or LIHEAP will open applications for winter energy costs and summer on Monday, July 10.

Every year, the federal government updates the eligibility chart and how much money is allocated to LIHEAP Community-Based Organizations in the state. The applications are open until September 29.

Approximately $800,000 will aid people for energy assistance in Washington County, according to the Executive Director of the Economic Opportunity Agency of Washington County, Delia Anderson Farmer.

The amount people can qualify for depends on income and household size.

Washington County residents who qualify for SNAP assistance do not need an appointment, instead they can call the EOA office for an over the phone interview.

Spanish translators will be available for assistance.

“We hope to have Marshallese translators,” said Farmer.

KNWA/FOX24 has reached out to Benton County Our Healthy Communities, Crawford-Sebastian Community Development Council and Arkansas River Valley Area Council.

This story will be updated with more information for residents across the NWA & River Valley.