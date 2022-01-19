Energy efficiency can help in managing winter bill, says Entergy

FILE – Amber Cox shovels snow from the porch roof at her home in Auburn, Maine, on March 8, 2018. With prices surging worldwide for heating oil, natural gas and other fuels, the U.S. government said Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021 it expects households to see jumps of up to 54% for their heating bills compared to last winter. (Daryn Slover/Sun Journal via AP)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Heating and cooling costs account for approximately 55% of an average customer’s monthly bill, according to a press release from Entergy. Usage is even higher if there are consecutive days of cold temperatures, causing bills to increase as well.

To keep the comfortable air in and the colder air out, energy efficiency is especially important in the winter. Steps you can take to help save money on winter energy usage include:

Seal air leaks . Install weatherstripping around doors, windows, and any location where there may be a path between the inside and outside of your home or business.

. Install weatherstripping around doors, windows, and any location where there may be a path between the inside and outside of your home or business. Adjust the thermostat . Set the thermostat to 68 degrees and wrap up in layers if necessary. Each degree higher can add 3% to your bill.

. Set the thermostat to 68 degrees and wrap up in layers if necessary. Each degree higher can add 3% to your bill. Conserve hot water . Set the thermostat to 120 degrees or medium and wrap your electric water heater with a water heater blanket, which can be found at home improvement stores.

. Set the thermostat to 120 degrees or medium and wrap your electric water heater with a water heater blanket, which can be found at home improvement stores. Keep doors and windows closed . Constant traffic will let out the warm air, forcing your heater to work harder to keep the room at the set temperature.

. Constant traffic will let out the warm air, forcing your heater to work harder to keep the room at the set temperature. Ensure fans are turning the right way . Fans should be run at a low speed clockwise during the winter to prevent the cold air from blowing down on you.

. Fans should be run at a low speed clockwise during the winter to prevent the cold air from blowing down on you. Keep the air circulating . Don’t block heat registers or air returns with curtains or furniture.

. Don’t block heat registers or air returns with curtains or furniture. Leverage the sun. During the day, open your curtains and blinds to let in the warm sunlight. Close them at night to reduce heat loss.

Entergy also offers options to help management of energy bills, including Level Billing. Customers who are behind on bill payments should contact Entergy Arkansas either online at www.EntergyArkansas.com or by phone at 1-800 ENTERGY (1-800-368-3749) to make payment arrangements and prevent disconnection.