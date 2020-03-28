Enforcing social distancing; Law enforcement prepped on new directive

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — State law enforcement is preparing to enforce more laws if you are caught at a social gathering with 10 or more people.

Yesterday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced a new directive banning large indoor social gatherings.

Dir. of Arkansas State Police Col. Bill Bryant said he has been talking with state, local and federal law enforcement about these new rules.

“We’re committed together as a team. Our job is to protect and serve the citizens of Arkansas. We talked about the directives that came down. We are going to do a reasonable approach to people who have violated this directive,” Bryant said.

He said they would rather see voluntary compliance first but are prepared to enforce that new directive.