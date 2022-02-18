BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville invites guests to “reimagine the possible” at the Amazeum and celebrate engineering during Engineers Weekend, February 25 – 27.

According to a press release, the event will feature pop-up activities that explore how certain shapes provide greater strength than others, and how small aerodynamic changes create lift. New engineering activities that focus on engineering that makes the impossible possible will pop up on the museum floor all weekend.

The Amazeum also currently offers these other events:

Tinkering Hub: Tiny Drawings . The latest activity buzzing in the hub is Tiny Drawings. Use magnification to shrink your art down and create an itty bitty masterpiece to display in the forest mural. Challenge yourself and others to see just how much detail you can squeeze onto your paper.

. The latest activity buzzing in the hub is Tiny Drawings. Use magnification to shrink your art down and create an itty bitty masterpiece to display in the forest mural. Challenge yourself and others to see just how much detail you can squeeze onto your paper. T-Shirt Contest . The Amazeum needs your eye for design to celebrate its 7th birthday by creating a new and exciting design that embodies the core values of Creativity, Curiosity, and Community for a 7th birthday t-shirt. Submit a sketch of your design by March 20, 2022, to kkay@amazeum.org using “t-shirt contest design submission” as the subject line. Three finalists will receive $100 and the winner will receive a $500 cash prize.

. The Amazeum needs your eye for design to celebrate its 7th birthday by creating a new and exciting design that embodies the core values of Creativity, Curiosity, and Community for a 7th birthday t-shirt. Submit a sketch of your design by March 20, 2022, to kkay@amazeum.org using “t-shirt contest design submission” as the subject line. Three finalists will receive $100 and the winner will receive a $500 cash prize. Community Spotlight: Picto Kits. Picto Kits Founder Alyssa Bird was inspired by the need to reduce waste in the fashion industry. She developed Picto Kits as a creative way to make mixed-media art by transforming scrap pieces of textiles and laser-cut wood into original designs when put in the hands of your child. She brings Picto Kits to the Amazeum for a community spotlight on Wednesday, February 23, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Meet Alyssa, make your own design, and take a Picto Kit home.

For more information about the Amazeum, please visit https://www.amazeum.org/.