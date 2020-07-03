Enjoying fireworks safely at home

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Many large fireworks displays have been cancelled due to the pandemic, so many families may be choosing to use the to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday at home this year.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission states on average, there are 8,000 to 10,000 firework injuries every year. Almost 40% of them are in kids 15 years old and younger.

Dr. James Holden is an emergency room physician for Northwest Health and said these type of injuries are common this time of year, but they don’t have to be.

He said the injuries often come from small fireworks or sparklers, which are normally considered to be safe.

Fireworks can cause a wide range of injuries, from minor burns that leave scars to other more severe effects.

“We see a lot of eye injuries around the Fourth of July,” Dr. Holden said. “People can actually lose their vision in one eye permanently from shooting off fireworks improperly and those things can last for a long time.”

Dr. Holden says there are two big rules for fireworks that will help keep everyone safe.

“Always have proper supervision which would mean proper adult supervision without alcohol,” Dr. Holden said. “The second thing would be whoever’s supervising the fireworks should not be drinking alcohol.”

The National Safety Council has several suggestions to keep families safe: