Enrollment at University of Arkansas hits record high

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas says it has hit a record high in enrollment at the start of the 2021 fall semester.

According to a news release from the university, it has had more than 29,000 students enroll this semester with more than 15,000 coming from the state of Arkansas.

The university says overall enrollment, which includes undergraduates, graduates and law students, has hovered near 27,500 in each of the last five years, but this year’s increase will likely be the university’s largest in a decade.

“Our enrollment numbers are nothing short of remarkable,” interim chancellor Charles Robinson said. “We have more Arkansans in our incoming class than ever before, and Arkansans account for the majority of our student body. We’re also seeing increases in out-of-state students, pointing to the U of A as a learning destination and career-building opportunity for Arkansans as well as students from across the country. These students will contribute to Arkansas’ economy and many will become employed by companies in Arkansas after graduation.”

The university says the initial enrollment numbers are still subject to change as enrollment is continuing throughout the week, with a more precise count coming after the 11th day of classes.

The total number of Arkansans enrolled is expected to be slightly below the record total, 15,418, set in 2012.

The university says the freshman class will be made up of more than 6,100 new students, breaking the previous high of 5,065 set in 2017.

The number of transfer students, now more than 1,600, is expected to set a new record. The combined total of graduate and law students is on track to be more than 4,700.

According to the university, the numbers generated on the 11th day of classes will provide the enrollment “snapshot” required by the Department of High Education. Enrollment numbers will continue to change slightly as corrections are made and officially reported in October.