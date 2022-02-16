LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Entergy Arkansas announced an online webpage that teaches kids electricity safety using fun, interactive lessons at home or in the classroom.

According to a press release, the company partnered with Electrical Safety Foundation International to share information for children, parents and teachers to learn more about electrical safety.

The webpage, which can be found here, has interactive video games, flash cards, coloring pages and more explaining the basics of electricity and how to be safe both inside and outside the homes.

The release notes lessons appropriate for kids from preschool through junior high are available at no cost and cover things such as preventing shocks and fires. They have been developed to align with national education standards in the areas of science, health and literacy.

Entergy gives an example, saying “one video focusing on storms and potential dangers reinforces the idea with children to stay away from downed power lines, which can cause burns, broken bones, heart injuries and even death.

Children are encouraged to always stay away from power lines. Keep their distance and let an adult or emergency personnel know about downed power lines.

“Along with ESFI, Entergy Arkansas is dedicated to reducing the number of childhood injuries and deaths from electrically-related accidents through education and awareness,” Thompson said. “Safety is a core value at Entergy for everyone – whether it’s our employees or our customers, even the youngest ones.”