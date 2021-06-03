Entergy Arkansas provides tips on energy efficiency during summer months

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Entergy Arkansas offers tips to help make air conditioning more efficient and help keep bills lower through the summer.

The company says to set thermostats at 78 degrees or the highest comfortable temperature. Each degree lower than 78 can raise energy bills as much as 3 percent.

Programmable thermostats can adjust the temperature for the hours when people are home or away.

Ceiling fans, box fans, and oscillating fans can keep people cool while using very little electricity, according to Entergy.

The company says to close blinds, shades, and draperies to keep the sun out and close air conditioning vents in rooms that are not in use.

Entergy suggests sealing cracks and holes around doors, windows, and ductwork. Weather stripping and caulk will also help retain cold air.

The company says to make sure air coming into the home is clean and healthy. Some air conditioning units require monthly cleaning or filter replacement to filter the air and keep the unit running efficiently. An HVAC inspection could help address issues.

Entergy has energy-saving tips on its website and calculators that can help determine the best cost-cutting scenarios.

