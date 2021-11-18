Entergy offers simple ways to properly manage energy use in winter

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As cooler weather approaches, Arkansas residents are beginning to turn on their heaters. Entergy offers simple ways to keep an eye on your usage.

In the winter, the average temperature difference between what it is indoors to outdoors is much larger than in the summer. With that, thermostats have to use more energy.

Proper insulation is a large help in preventing cold air from getting in and having to use your thermostat less, which can save money on bills, as heating and cooling can account for as much as 55% of monthly energy usage, according to a press release.

Here are some simple ways to improve home energy efficiency and save on electricity bills:

Install a programable thermostat.

Lower your thermostat setting to 68 degrees.

Make sure vent returns aren’t covered with furniture or curtains.

Check all the vents in your home and make sure they are fully opened. Close vents in rooms not being used.

Close your fireplace damper when it is not in use.

Use a fan to circulate warm air through the room rather than relying completely on your heating unit.

Add insulation and seal air leaks to keep the warm air in and cold air out.

If it’s sunny out, open your curtains to allow the heat from the sun to warm the house.

Energy costs can be greater in the cooler months, and Entergy Arkansas has created a customer assistance plan for those struggling to pay that could include deferred payment arrangements, level billing and “Pick-A-Date” for billing.

Those seeking to make payment arrangements should call 1-800-ENTERGY, click here or download the Entergy mobile app.