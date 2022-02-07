NEW ORLEANS, La. (KNWA/KFTA) — Entergy Corporation announced a new logo and brand identity Monday, Feb. 7 with a focus on the future.

The company noted the introduction of a new brand reflects aspirations to become the premier electric utility and deliver a “cleaner, brighter and more sustainable future for everyone,” a press release said.

At Entergy, we’ve had the privilege of providing safe, affordable and reliable energy that has powered millions of lives for more than a century, but we’re not resting there. We are proactively transforming our company to meet new opportunities. We’re evolving to ensure Entergy becomes a driving force for innovation and cutting-edge products and services. And we are accelerating our efforts to reduce carbon emissions, while partnering with our customers to support their own environmental goals, leading to a cleaner and better future for all our stakeholders. Leo Denault, Entergy chairman and CEO

According to the release, Entergy is building an integrated customer-centric organization that will help cultivate positive relationships and open communication with customers, as well as deploying new products and services to help families and businesses achieve their desired outcomes.

To take next step, the company said it recognizes the importance of delighting all its stakeholders by delivering:

Positive customer interactions.

High levels of service.

Strong reliability and swift restoration.

Superior and affordable products and services.

Highly skilled and engaged employees.

Industry-leading financial performance.

Entergy noted its logo has not changed in more than 30 years with the new version honoring the company’s history while also setting new ambitions for the future.

“The vibrant colors of the logo convey our innovative, customer-focused mindset. It reflects the rich textures of our Gulf South home with warmth, respect and honesty. This new visual identity seeks to empower everyone, meeting people where they are and serving as a catalyst for the future,” the release said.

The full implementation of the logo is expected to take several months.