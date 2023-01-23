ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Beck and Phoenix will be bringing their co-headlining tour to the Walmart AMP this summer as part of the Cox Concert Series, the Rogers venue announced Monday morning.

The Summer Odyssey Tour will be making its way to Northwest Arkansas on Aug. 18 with guests Weyes Blood and Sir Chloe. Gates will open at 4:30 p.m. and music starts at 5:45 p.m.

Presale for tickets begins on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Tickets will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Jan. 27, according to a press release. Prices will range from $45-$150 plus fees.

New for the 2023 AMP season is Premier Reserved Parking, which guarantees a space in the parking lot across from the Walmart AMP main entrance and costs $20. The AMP says a limited number of these spots will be available for most shows.

Returning this season is Fast Track, which grants early access to the venue. Lawn chair rentals can also be added on to your order for $10 each. These ticket add-ons will not give the holder access to the venue without a show ticket.

Tickets and add-ons can be purchased online at www.amptickets.com, in person at the Walmart AMP Box Office from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and at the Walton Arts Center Box Office 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on weekdays or by calling 479-443-5600.

For more information about policies for the 2023 Walmart AMP season visit www.amptickets.com.