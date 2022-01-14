Biden to hold news conference next Wednesday

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Law enforcement officers from around the state want clarification on a new law that makes federal gun law "invalid."

The Second Amendment Preservation Act, better known as SAPA, took effect at the end of August. It nullifies federal gun laws and allows police departments to be sued up to $50,000 for violating someone's Second Amendment rights. It's also causing confusion for law enforcement, affecting the way officers protect Missourians. Even some departments have cut ties with federal task forces because of the consequences.

"If the court can give us some clarification, we can go back to business as usual but right now, it's caused a lot of confusion and concern," executive board member of the Missouri Police Chiefs' Association Chris DiGuiseppi said. "Everybody just wants the answer to this."

One of the largest controversial bills, House Bill 85, passed by the General Assembly in the past year is causing hesitancy. The new law "prohibits state and local cooperation with federal officials that attempt to enforce any laws, rules, orders or actions that violate the Second Amendment rights of Missourians."

"I have known chiefs that have had to resign from the drug task force boards," DiGiuseppi said. "When you talk about a federal task force, most of that task force is made up of municipal officers or county or state police."