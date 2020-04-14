A day after ire, CNN’s Chris Cuomo says ‘I love where I am’

FILE – This May 15, 2019 file photo shows CNN news anchor Chris Cuomo at the WarnerMedia Upfront in New York. Cuomo has announced that he has tested positive for the coronavirus. The prime-time host is one of the most visible media figures to come down with the disease. He said he’s experienced chills, fever and shortness of breath. He promised to continue doing his show while in quarantine in the basement of his home. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — CNN anchor Chris Cuomo has reaffirmed his commitment to CNN and his gratitude for his primetime perch, a day after the TV host expressed frustration at elements of his job.

“I’ve never been in a better position professionally, I’ve never been more grateful, I’ve never been on a better team,” Cuomo said Tuesday on his SiriusXM show. “I love where I am. I love the position that I’ve been given. And I love who I’m doing it with.”

The latest comments were in marked contrast to the way he described his job 24 hours before, saying he was tired of interviewing disingenuous politicians and didn’t “value indulging irrationality, hyper-partisanship.” He also said: “I don’t like what I do professionally.″

Cuomo clarified what he meant on Tuesday, saying “it is frustrating to do this job in an environment where people are not interested and open. It is hard to practice journalism when people are so intent on believing what they want to believe for political advantage.”

Cuomo has tested positive for the coronavirus and has been broadcasting from his basement while in self-quarantine. He said he’s been “rethinking a lot of things on an existential basis all the time.”

On Tuesday, he thanked the network for giving him a long-term contract and for its coverage of the coronavirus, which he called “phenomenal.” He said he had no intention of leaving CNN but questioned how much a difference he was making.

“I was talking about having legitimate questions,” he said. “Is the way I do this working? If it’s not working can I do it differently, do I want to do it differently? Would that work?”

