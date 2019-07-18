Deneuve, Hawke film ‘The Truth’ to open Venice Film Festival

This combination photo shows actors, from left, Catherine Deneuve, Ethan Hawke and Juliette Binoche, who star in Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda’s film “The Truth.” The film will open the 76th Venice Film Festival on Aug. 28. (AP Photo)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The 76TH Venice Film Festival is opening with Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda’s “The Truth.”

Festival director Alberto Barbera announced the selection starring Catherine Deneuve, Ethan Hawke and Juliette Binoche in a statement Thursday.

This is the first time in years that Venice has not started with a Hollywood film. Recent openers have included “First Man” and “La La Land.”

“The Truth” features Deneuve as a French movie star who reunites with her daughter and son-in-law after publishing her memoirs. The director said the small family story takes place primarily inside a house.

The film will premiere on the Lido in competition on Aug. 28.

“The Truth” is the Palme d’Or-winning director’s first film to be made outside of Japan. He directed last year’s Oscar-nominated drama “Shoplifters.”