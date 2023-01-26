BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The inaugural FORMAT music and arts festival held in Bentonville last year proved to be a hit as it was announced on Jan. 26 the festival will be back for a second year.

The festival combined, music, art, and technology and brought thousands to the Northwest Arkansas region. FORMAT stands for “For Music + Art + Technology.”

Top artists performed at the festival in 2022, including Phoenix, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Rufus Du Sol, and The Flaming Lips.

Engaging art venues were also on the 200-acre property designed by some of the most exciting visual artists and architects working today.

No lineups have been announced for the 2023 festival but you can sign up to be the first to know by visiting their website.

FORMAT 2023 will be held September 22-24.