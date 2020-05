Watch as we take a look at today's trending stories in Good Day NWA's Hot Topics.

Little Richard, a founding father of Rock 'n' Roll, as died at the age of 87. Little Richard burst onto the music scene in the 1950s with his wild vocals and piano-pounding performances. He helped shatter the color line on the music charts bringing what was once called "race music" into the mainstream. He influenced musicians from the Beatles to Prince.