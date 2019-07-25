Good Day NWA: Jennifer Lopez Turns 50

These are some trending stories for Good Day NWA’s “Hot Topics.”

Dutch actor Rutger Hauer, best known for his role in science fiction classic “Blade Runner”, has died after a short illness. Hauer, whose funeral took place in the netherlands Wednesday, July 24, appeared in a total of over 100 Dutch and international movies winning a Golden Globe in 1988 for his role in “Escape from Sobibor.” Hauer’s nonprofit Starfish Association helps children and pregnant women with HIV/AIDS. Hauer was 75 years old.

Congrats are in order for actress Anne Hathaway. She and husband Adam Shulman are expecting their 2nd child. Hathaway made the announcement on Instagram with a selfie, showing off her baby bump. She also hinted that she has had fertility issues saying: “All kidding aside, for everyone going through infertility and conception hell, please know it was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies. Sending you extra love.”

Jennifer Lopez turned 50 this week. She made her break into showbiz dancing as a ‘fly girl’ on ‘In Living Color.’ Her career has since skyrocketed as a singer, dancer and producer. She’s also a philanthropist, political activist and mother of twins. The birthday girl celebrated her milestone birthday with her family along with fiancé Alex Rodriguez and his two daughters.

A college student made this discovery of a lifetime in the badlands of North Dakota. After he discovered a triceratops skull, which he and his professor named “Alice.” Experts say the bones date back to the late Cretaceous period, about 65 million years ago. The student is not sharing the exact location of the dig sites, but believes more bones will be found there. The students and professor say they plan to conduct more research on Alice and prepare the dinosaur for display.

Thursday, July 25 is National Wine & Cheese day. Now you have an excuse to indulge in the tasty pairing. Exactly which cheeses go with which wine is a localized tradition depending on where you are. But the real answer is there’s no wrong way to pair wine and cheese… Whatever you like is right. Just do so in moderation, that goes for both the wine and the cheese. Kellogg is offering a wine and Cheez-It box with wine from the House Wine company. This pairing if being offered for a limited time for $25.