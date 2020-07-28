HBO’s dystopian series “Watchmen” leads all Emmy nominees with 26

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York's governor says he is “appalled” by videos showing crowds standing close together at a Hamptons concert featuring electronic music duo The Chainsmokers over the weekend.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the state Department of Health will conduct an investigation into “egregious social distancing violations.” Cuomo warned in a Tuesday call with reporters that violations of public health law can result in civil fines and a potential for criminal liability.