List of mourners attending the funeral of Prince Philip

Isabella Disley and her dog Coco wait next to a portrait of Prince Philip, which adorns a window of a department store in Windsor, England, Friday, April 16, 2021. Prince Philip husband of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II died April 9, aged 99, his funeral will take place Saturday at Windsor Castle in St George’s Chapel. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

LONDON (AP) — Here is the full list of mourners who will attend the funeral of Prince Philip on Saturday at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle:

1. Queen Elizabeth II

2. Prince Charles, eldest child of the queen and Prince Philip

3. Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Charles’ wife

4. Princess Anne, second child of the queen and Prince Philip

5. Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence, Anne’s husband

6. Prince Andrew, third child of the queen and Prince Philip

7. Prince Edward, youngest child of the queen and Prince Philip

8. Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Edward’s wife

9. Lady Louise Windsor, Edward and Sophie’s daughter

10. James, Viscount Severn, Edward and Sophie’s son

11. Prince William, eldest son of Charles and the late Princess Diana

12. Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, William’s wife

13. Prince Harry, younger son of Charles and Diana

14. Peter Phillips, son of Princess Anne and her first husband Mark Phillips

15. Zara Phillips, daughter of Princess Anne and Mark Phillips

16. Mike Tindall, Zara’s husband

17. Princess Beatrice, elder daughter of Prince Andrew and ex-wife Sarah, Duchess of York

18. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Beatrice’s husband

19. Princess Eugenie, younger daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah

20. Jack Brooksbank, Eugenie’s husband

21. Lady Sarah Chatto, daughter of the queen’s late sister Princess Margaret

22. Daniel Chatto, husband of Lady Sarah Chatto

23. David Armstrong-Jones, Earl of Snowdon, son of Princess Margaret

24. Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester, a cousin of the queen

25. Edward, Duke of Kent, a cousin of the queen

26. Princess Alexandra, a cousin of the queen

27. Bernhard, Hereditary Prince of Baden, a German great-nephew of Prince Philip

28. Prince Donatus, Landgrave of Hesse, a German cousin of Prince Philip

29. Prince Philipp of Hohenlohe-Langenburg, a German great-nephew of Prince Philip

30. Penelope Knatchbull, Countess Mountbatten of Burma, a friend of Prince Philip, married to the grandson of Philip’s uncle Lord Mountbatten