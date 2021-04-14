Mick Jagger and Dave Grohl mock anti-vaxxers in new song

(NEXSTAR) – Rockers Mick Jagger and Dave Grohl have teamed up on a new song about the banality of day-to-day life during the pandemic.

In the song, called “Eazy Sleazy,” the pair sends up anti-vaxxers, conspiracy theorists and too much time spent on Zoom.

“Soon it’ll be a memory you’re trying to remember to forget,” the duo sings of the pandemic.

They even make reference to pandemic weight gain and imbibing habits: “Think I’ve put on weight, I’ll have another drink then I’ll clean the sink.”

The parodic section devoted to conspiracy theorists is especially noteworthy.

“Shooting the vaccine, Bill Gates is in my bloodstream. It’s mind control,” they sing, in parody. “The Earth is flat and cold, it’s never warming up. The Arctic’s tundra turned to slush, the second coming’s late, there’s aliens in the Deep State.”

Jagger spoke with Rolling Stone about the song and the pandemic, saying he’s had it easier than most during the pandemic.

“You miss seeing people; you miss conversation; you miss interaction; you miss playing music with people. All of that was difficult,” he said. “But I can’t say I had a hard time. It wasn’t what I wanted, but I was able to deal with it because I was lucky enough to be able to have these nice places to hole up in. But not everyone does.”

He also discussed conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers, or those who are against getting vaccinations.

“It just seems to be that even people you know that are relatively sensible about a lot of things have one thing that they just don’t kind of get. I have several friends and relations and they go off on these things that just doesn’t,” he said. “They’re just irrational. Of course, there’s no point in speaking to people about it. They don’t get it. They got what they believe in and they believe in that. And it doesn’t matter what you say, they’re gonna believe in it. And rational thought doesn’t work.”