BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — FreshGrass in Bentonville has announced the lineup and ticket pricing for its 2023 festival at the Momentary on May 19-20.

According to a release, Caamp will headline the festival with Mavis Staples, Sierra Ferrell, The Del McCoury Band, and more making appearances.

The festival is described as featuring “the best in bluegrass and progressive roots music filling multiple outdoor stages, courtyards, and galleries of the Momentary.” Performances and world premieres will be accompanied by fun family-friendly activities, great local food and drink, homegrown retail vendors, artist merchandise, and more.

Early bird tickets are on sale now and are available through Jan. 10. Two-day general admission tickets cost $110 per adult ($88 for members) and $35 for children ages 7-16 ($28 for members). Children ages 0-6 get in free.

A two-day FreshPass VIP ticket is also available for purchase at $312 ($250 for members).

Tickets can be purchased online or by calling the box office at 479-657-2335.

Organizers say more artists will be announced.