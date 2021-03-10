Nancy Grace to host crime series in new deal with Fox Nation

FILE – In this Friday, Oct. 21, 2014, file photo, television host Nancy Grace arrives at the 7th annual GLSEN Respect Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. Grace will host a weekly program on the Fox Nation streaming service that is tied to the return of “America’s Most Wanted.” The long-running crime series returns to the Fox broadcasting network on Monday with Elizabeth Vargas as host. After each show, Grace’s ‘America’s Most Wanted Overtime’ will include discussion of the case on Fox Nation. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Veteran news anchor Nancy Grace will host a weekly program on Fox Nation tied to the return of “America’s Most Wanted.”

The long-running crime series starts a new season on the Fox broadcasting network next Monday, with Elizabeth Vargas as host. Immediately after each episode ends, Grace will discuss it on the Fox Nation streaming service on a new show, “America’s Most Wanted Overtime.”

Grace also hosts a SiriusXM series, “Crime Stories,” that is simulcast on Fox Nation. That arrangement will continue as part of a new multi-year contract she has signed with the streaming service, Fox News Media said.

Grace also frequently appears on Fox News Channel to discuss criminal justice stories.