NEW YORK (AP) β€” Reflecting a hunger for information about the coronavirus outbreak, last Thursday's episode of ABC's β€œWorld News Tonight” had more viewers than anything that aired in television's prime time last week.

That edition of the David Muir-anchored broadcast reached 10.8 million viewers, slightly more than an original episode of β€œNCIS,” the Nielsen company said. Collectively, the ABC, NBC and CBS evening newscasts on Thursday β€” which all air prior to the 8 p.m. start of television's traditional prime time β€” reached 26.3 million people.