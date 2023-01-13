ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Parker McCollum announced additional dates on his upcoming summer tour, which includes a stop at the Walmart AMP.

The concert is scheduled to be held on Friday, May 5 as part of the Cox Concert Series. Gates will open at 6 p.m. with music starting at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale at noon on Friday, Jan. 20 with a presale beginning at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Prices range from $29.50 to $84.50 plus fees.

New for the 2023 Walmart AMP season is Premier Reserved Parking which guarantees you a space in the parking lot across from the AMP main entrance. Cost is $20 with a limited number of Premier Reserved Parking spots will be available for most shows.

Fast Track for early access to the venue and lawn chair rentals can be added on to your order for $10 each. Ticket add-ons will not give the holder access to the venue without a show ticket.

Tickets and add-ons can be purchased online at www.amptickets.com, in person at the Walmart AMP Box Office 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and at the Walton Arts Center Box Office 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on weekdays or by calling 479-443-5600.

Walmart AMP describes McCollum as one of country music’s biggest breakout stars of 2022. His music and electrifying stage show captured fans across the U.S. and led him to two No. 1 singles, an RIAA Platinum Certification, an ACM Award, a debut at RODEOHOUSTON, performance at Austin City Limits and much more. Kicking off 2023, a press release says McCollum has been rolling out tour dates for the year – “eager to get back on the road playing for the fans that keep him going.”

For more information about Walmart AMP policies, visit waltonartscenter.org/amp.