Placido Domingo’s European cultural award delayed

FILE – In this file photo taken on Aug. 28, 2019, Opera star Placido Domingo holds the hand of Ana Maria Martinez at the end of a concert in Szeged, Hungary. The 78-year-old singer who rose to stardom as a tenor has been confirmed to sing the baritone title role in “Nabucco” at the Zurich Opera House this Sunday. It will be his first time performing since stepping down Oct. 2 as general director of the Los Angeles Opera and withdrawing from future performances at the company. (AP Photo/Laszlo Balogh)

MILAN (AP) — Placido Domingo will not receive a European cultural award this weekend in Vienna as previously announced.

It was the first change in the opera legend’s European schedule since numerous accusations of sexual harassment in the United States were reported by The Associated Press.

Officials at the European Cultural Forum based in Dresden, Germany, said Thursday that Domingo will instead receive the prize next year at a ceremony in Bonn. No reason for the change was cited.

Other winners this year include Italian actress Sophia Loren and British fashion designer Vivienne Westwood, along with the Vienna State Opera and singers Nina Stemme and Rene Pape.

Domingo is to perform Thursday in Moscow, his fourth European appearance since the allegations were first published in August. All U.S. engagements have been cancelled.