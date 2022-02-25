LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police are investigating the death of 43-year-old comedian and performer Donny Davis, who was found unresponsive after a night with several people at a luxury hotel on the Strip.

Hotel security and Clark County paramedics discovered Davis after being summoned around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday to a Conrad hotel guest room in the Resorts World complex, according to a police report obtained Friday. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Davis was a 4-foot-2 actor who danced for several years in Britney Spears’ show in Las Vegas, toured with Joe Jonas, and was frequently seen with stars including Miley Cyrus and Steven Tyler of Aerosmith, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

He also performed at a party bar called Beacher’s Madhouse and hosted private parties by celebrities including Mariah Carey and Demi Lovato.

Paramedics summoned police because they said they had trouble getting information from the four other people in the room, the police report said.

Witnesses told investigators that Davis went to the room after being denied service at a hotel bar for being too intoxicated.

A Clark County coroner’s office spokesman said it could take several weeks for results of blood toxicology tests and a finding of a cause and manner of Davis’ death.