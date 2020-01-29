Rapper Fetty Wap likely to see charges tossed in Vegas fight

FILE – In this Aug. 26, 2019, file photo, Fetty Wap arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on in Newark, N.J. A judge has agreed to a conditional dismissal of misdemeanor battery charges against the rapper stemming from allegations that he fought with employees last September at a Las Vegas Strip hotel. Court records show the 28-year-old defendant, whose real name is Willie Junior Maxwell II, entered an agreement Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, with prosecutors to dismiss the case in July if Maxwell remains out of legal trouble. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A judge has agreed to dismiss charges against Fetty Wap stemming from a fight last year at a Las Vegas hotel if the rapper stays out of trouble.

An attorney for Fetty Wap, whose real name is Willie Maxwell, entered into the agreement with prosecutors Monday to toss the misdemeanor battery charges in July, court records show. The rapper wasn’t in court.

His attorney, Adam Graves, didn’t immediately respond to messages Wednesday.

Fetty Wap was arrested Sept. 1 after he was accused of hitting a security officer who arrived to break up a scuffle at a valet area of The Mirage resort on the Las Vegas Strip.

The rapper known for his hit “Trap Queen” had performed at the MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 26 in Newark, New Jersey.

In March 2018, the rapper was fined in Brooklyn, New York, and ordered to attend safe driving programs after pleading guilty to driving while intoxicated and reckless endangerment. Police said he had been caught drag racing on a New York City-area highway.

This story corrects date of MTV Video Music Awards was Aug. 26 in Newark, New Jersey, not Aug. 31 in Las Vegas.