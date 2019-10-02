Royal Shakespeare Company ends partnership with BP

LONDON (AP) — The Royal Shakespeare Company is ending its partnership with BP after student climate demonstrators protested the cultural institution’s partnership with the energy company.

BP has supported a ticketing discount that made it possible for some 80,000 people between the ages of 16 and 25 to attend performances for 5 pounds ($6). But the renowned company says conversations with young people highlighted the “strength of feeling” among those who would benefit from the plan.

The company says “amidst the climate emergency, which we recognize, young people are now saying clearly to us that the BP sponsorship is putting a barrier between them and their wish to engage with the RSC. We cannot ignore that message.”

BP says it’s “disappointed and dismayed that the RSC has decided to end our partnership early.”