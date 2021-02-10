Springsteen arrested in November on DWI charge, according to reports

Entertainment News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band perform at the Apollo Theater on Friday, March 9, 2012 in New York. (AP Photo/Evan Agostini)

(NEXSTAR) — Rocker Bruce Springsteen was arrested in New Jersey on a DWI charge in November, Fox News reported Wednesday.

A public affairs officer confirmed that the incident happened at a park about 15 miles north of Asbury Park, New Jersey, and included citations for driving while intoxicated and reckless driving.

“On November 14, 2020, Bruce Springsteen was arrested in Gateway National Recreation Area and received three citations; DWI, reckless driving, and consuming alcohol in a closed area,” read the statement made to Fox News.

TMZ was the first to report the arrest. It also reported that Springsteen is expected to appear in a New Jersey court within the next few weeks.

The news comes after the 71-year-old Rock and Roll Hall of Famer appeared in a two-minute Jeep commercial during the Super Bowl.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers