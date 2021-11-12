Taylor Swift short film has fans excited for her ‘Red’ redo

FILE – This Nov. 24, 2019 file photo shows Taylor Swift at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles. Swift’s “All Too Well: A Short Film,” premiering online on Friday evening, has fans reveling in the juicy details of a break-up from the pop star’s past. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Taylor Swift’s fans know how to look for careful clues and Easter eggs in her lyrics and music videos, so anticipation is high as the pop star drops a short film going deeper into her romantic life on a fan favorite song.

The “All Too Well: The Short Film,” premiering on Friday evening, has fans enthralled with her new version of her classic album, “Red,” originally released in 2012, which featured hits like “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” and “22.”

“This is all about what the fans have turned this song into,” Swift told the AP at a fan screening in New York on Friday. “It was never a single, never had a video, it never had a visual element to it, but they pretty much created their own imaginary cinematic universe for it, so this is just me following through on what they started and what they told me they wanted.”

Swift has been re-recording her first six albums because her original masters were sold by her prior label and she wanted to create new masters that she could own herself. “Red (Taylor’s Version)” was released Friday with an expanded 30 total songs, including duets with Ed Sheeran, Chris Stapleton and Phoebe Bridgers.

“I’m getting to look back on this music and just see music and see art and see experiences I’ve had in concerts,” said Swift of re-recording her music. “It was mine and now it’s really shared between me and the fans and that’s what I have really taken away from this experience.”

The new 10-minute long version of “All Too Well,” which has been a fan favorite, is one of the top trending items on Twitter, with fans reveling in the juicy details of the additional lyrics.

Although Swift hasn’t talked about who the song is about, Swiftie sleuths have targeted actor Jake Gyllenhaal as the likely beau that broke her heart.

The short film stars actors Dylan O’Brien and Sadie Sink as the couple, with Swift both acting in and writing-directing the 35-mm film.