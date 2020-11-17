‘This Is Us’ episode reveals new insights into Kate

Entertainment News
Posted: / Updated:

(NBC) – “This Is Us” returns with a new episode and fans need to savor it, this one is the last new episode until the first of the year.

Last week’s episode saw Chrissy Metz’s character Kate, continue down an adoption storyline with husband Toby.

But tonight’s episode marks the start of a second storyline for Metz’ character major situation from 
her past that comes to light, one even toby isn’t aware of yet.

“I think it’s going to shed a lot of light on why she is the way she is and why she’s been holding on to for so long and how that affects every decision she’s made and how she feels about herself and her father and men, so yeah, there’s a lot to unpack,” said Metz.

“This Is Us” airs tonight at 9 p.m. on NBC4 followed by a new episode of “Transplant.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play