FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The trailer for a feature film shot in Northwest Arkansas has debuted online.

“Mindcage” is a thriller starring Martin Lawrence, Melissa Roxburgh and John Malkovich. Filming took place in Springdale and Fayetteville in the summer of 2021.

Lawrence and Roxburgh play detectives seeking the help of Malkovich’s incarcerated serial killer after a copycat murderer strikes. The movie was co-written and directed by Mauro Borrelli, who previously worked as a concept artist and illustrator on films including “Captain America,” “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” and the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise.

The movie will be available in select theatres, on digital and on demand on December 16.