Tucson fetes native daughter Linda Ronstadt on 75th birthday

FILE – In this March 31, 2009 file photo singer Linda Ronstadt waits to testify to Congress, in Washington. The retired singer is being recognized by her hometown with a day in her honor. Tucson Mayor Regina Romero earlier this week officially proclaimed Thursday, July 15, 2021 as Linda Ronstadt Day. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Retired singer Linda Ronstadt is being feted by her hometown with her very own day.

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero earlier this week officially proclaimed Thursday as Linda Ronstadt Day. It was the Grammy award winner’s 75th birthday.

Romero said in a Facebook post that Ronstadt had made “substantial contributions to varied musical genres” while sharing the Southwestern culture of her upbringing with the world.

Ronstadt was born in Tucson on July 15, 1946, to a musically inclined ranching family, and moved to Los Angeles in the mid-’60s to start her singing career. She found enormous success performing and recording a variety of styles including folk-rock, country, Latin, light opera and pop.

Ronstadt retired after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.