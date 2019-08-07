Village People co-founder, songwriter Henri Belolo, dies

NEW YORK (AP) — Henri Belolo, who co-founded Village People and co-wrote their classic hits “YMCA,” ”Macho Man” and “In the Navy,” has died. He was 82.

Scorpio Music, founded by Belolo, announced on Wednesday that Belolo died Saturday. No details about the death were provided.

Belolo was born in Casablanca, Morocco, on Nov. 27, 1936.

With Jacques Morali and lead singer Victor Willis, Belolo founded the six-member Village People. The group’s self-titled debut album was released in 1977.

In 1978, the group released two albums, “Macho Man” and “Cruisin'” — which featured the international hit “Y.M.C.A.,” co-written by Belolo. It peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard chart.

A year later, Village People released the album “Go West,” which included “In the Navy,” another song co-written by Belolo that peaked at No. 3 hit on the chart.