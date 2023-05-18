FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Lego enthusiasts head to Fayetteville. 80 teams from around the world are on the University of Arkansas campus to compete in the 2023 First Lego League Razorback Open Invitational from May 18-21.

During the tournament, teams will put their skills to the test by building programmable LEGO robots.

The event’s director Richard Cassidy says it plays an important role in promoting STEM for children.

“They get experience with design, assembly, testing and scientific research, that sort of thing. I think it’s a great program because it occurs at an age when most kids lose interest in STEM.”

The event is open to the public.

More information and a full schedule of events can be found here.