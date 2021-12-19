Entrepreneurial Boom hits as people reconsider careers

As the COVID-19 pandemic created major changes to the workforce, the U.S. is in the middle of an entrepreneurial boom.

About a year ago, Carl Dunn decided to take measure of his career as a digital marketer.

“I was like, you know what. I need the money. Yeah, I know how to do a fence,” he said.

He figured he would help build one fence and be done with it.

“Somebody on that street asked me to do a fence. I got two more clients off that one. So I’ve seen real quickly, if you do a good job, other people will notice,” Dunn said.

People kept noticing and Dunn Co., a new small business, was created. Startup Junkie has seen a lot of similar stories lately, especially during the pandemic.

“They learned they didn’t necessarily want to sit in traffic or sit in a cubicle or anything like that and they kind of started to realize that they had the opportunity to take their own fate and own careers into their own hands and a lot of people did that through entrepreneurship,” Startup Junkie Executive Director Caleb Talley said.

According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, 4.3 million people applied to start a new business in 2020. That is a yearly increase of 24%. And that number is expected to be higher this year. Talley says that is great news for economic growth.

“It’s a part of the fuel that drives the engine of our local economy. Small businesses hire the vast majority of Arkansans, the vast majority of Americans,” he said.