FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Northwest Arkansas entrepreneurs and startups are learning how to tap into new capital.

Crowdfund Capital Advisors hosted sessions in Fayetteville on April 5.

The sessions focused on utilizing crowdfunding to grow businesses and possibly the region.

“There are great startups that are based here,” Woodie Neiss with Crowdfunded Capital Advisers said. “So, that means more people stay here. It means there is more creativity happening. That means more businesses are going to come in to support these businesses, and it’s going to lead to more economic activity.”

They are hosting another session on April 6 for founders. It starts at 9:30 a.m. at Brightwater in Bentonville.