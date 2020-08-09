Entrepreneurs wanted for Walmart’s 7th annual open-call for manufactured products

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Applications are open and Walmart is inviting entrepreneurs to apply now for the seventh annual Open Call.

The Open Call is meant to give entrepreneurs dreaming of landing their U.S.-manufactured products on Walmart shelves the opportunity to meet with Walmart buyers on October 1, 2020 via virtual pitch meetings.

The press release says the event kicks off Walmart’s celebration of U.S. Manufacturing Month in October and will include similar programming to previous years.

In addition to one-on-one pitch meetings with Walmart buyers, participants will be able to hear directly from Walmart executives and learn from company leaders during smaller breakout sessions meant to inform, empower and encourage the entrepreneurs.

“During this year of unprecedented challenges for U.S. businesses, Walmart remains committed to sourcing products made, grown, or assembled in the U.S. By Investing in products that support American jobs, we are able to bring new exciting products to our customers, support new jobs in our local communities and invest in small business across the country.” said Laura Phillips, Walmart senior vice president for Global Sourcing & U.S. Manufacturing. “Walmart’s annual Open Call event gives us a unique occasion to identify new suppliers who can meet our customers’ needs with unique and innovative products manufactured or produced in the U.S.”

Phillips says this year’s Open Call event will be virtual for the first time, which will enable even broader participation from potential new suppliers.

“We know how important this opportunity is for many small businesses, especially this year, and we are looking forward to seeing the new product submissions and meeting potential new suppliers,” Phillips said.

This year’s Open Call attendees have the chance to secure deals among several stores in local markets to supplying hundreds, even thousands of stores, Sam’s Clubs and on Walmart.com.

In January 2013, Walmart announced its commitment to help boost job creation and U.S. manufacturing through buying an additional $250 billion in products supporting American jobs by 2023. Walmart says its Open Call is one way in which the company continues to invest in this commitment.

The deadline to apply is August 10. The application and additional information about the event are available via Walmart-jump.com.

You can use the hashtag #WalmartOpenCall to join the conversation on your social channels.