Entry-level pay on the rise

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Arkansas’s additional unemployment benefits expired Saturday, putting many unemployed Arkansans in a difficult position. However, those in the business of find people employment said it is not all doom and gloom.

Becky Davidson with Express Employment Professionals said that it had forced employers to raise their entry-level wages with so many open jobs and so little demand for them.

Davidson said in some cases she has seen companies raise pay as much as four dollars. Something she said was unheard of in a pre-pandemic world.

“When they find out that work that they may have done in the past for minimum wage a year ago at ten dollars an hour, that they can now go in at thirteen, fourteen, even fifteen dollars an hour. Yeah, you see stars in their eyes when I tell them this,” said Davidson.

Even though there are still many jobs on the table, Davidson said it’s better to start sooner than later when it comes to looking for one.

She expects that with additional benefits going away, many people will be looking for jobs, and the higher-paying jobs will be gone before you know it.