FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Today, on America Recycles Day, the Environmental Protection Agency notes that the recycling rate has increased from less than 7 percent in 1960 to the current rate of 32 percent.

America Recycles Day was created in 1997.

An EPA study found that recycling and reuse activities in the United States accounted for 681,000 jobs and $37.8 billion in wages.

