LEFLORE COUNTY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — An inmate that escaped from a LeFlore County prison has been captured and taken back into custody, according to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.

Isaac P. Espinoza, 34, escaped from the Jim E. Hamilton Prison Correctional Center in Hodgen. Espinoza was last seen on cameras at around 7:02 on Saturday night “wearing oranges”, according to the LeFlore County Sheriff’s Department.

Espinoza was arrested in 2013 for “robbery with a dangerous weapon” and is serving a 15-year sentence, according to LCSD.

The suspect and his wife were captured around 12:42 a.m. by the Oklahoma City Police Department and ODOC’s Fugitive Apprehension Unit.