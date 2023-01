DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — An exclusive, one-on-one interview with Ohio native LeBron James will be airing Friday night, ESPN announced.

The interview is scheduled to air at 10:30 p.m. on the ESPN2 network.

The interview will air at the same time that the Los Angeles Lakers are scheduled to play the Atlanta Hawks at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

ESPN announced the interview through a Twitter post.

