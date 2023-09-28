BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — NorthWest Arkansas Community College says its newest sport will be esports.

The esports program will have teams for various games and will start as a club sport in the fall.

By spring, the college will have a sanctioned team while also keeping the club teams for more casual gamers.

Athletic director Brooke Brewer says the athletic department found that 90% of teens are playing games at home which is part of the reason why the college wanted to start an official team.

NWACC’s only other sanctioned sport is cross country, but the college says it’s working to add more sports in the future.