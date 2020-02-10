Fayetteville pizza chain offering $1000 Valentine’s Day pie

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) —Eureka Pizza, known for its affordable pies, is offering a $1000 pizza loaded with gold-crusted Kobe beef and other gourmet toppings this Valentine’s Day.

The Valentine’s Day Pizza comes topped with 24 Karat gold-crusted Kobe beef, champagne and Madagascar vanilla poached lobster, creme fraiche, camembert cheese, fontina cheese, white truffle and Porcini sauce, goose liver pate meatballs on a saffron, chestnut honey and fleur de sel infused crust.

“I believe it is the perfect Valentine’s Day gift,” said owner Rolf Wilkin, who started Eureka Pizza in Fayetteville in early 1992. “I guarantee you this will be the most delicious, and most expensive, pizza you are ever to likely to buy.”

The pizza is also topped with Russian caviar and shaved black truffle and drizzled with Spanish olive oil.

Due to the nature of the ingredients, orders for the pizza must be placed 48 hours in advance.

Wilkin said that if your valentine wishes for some additional toppings, like Delafee chocolate from Switzerland, Gia Russa Alla vodka sauce, Olli Salumeria Tuscano salami or even a crust stuffed with Winnimere cheese, these can be arranged for an additional charge.

To order, contact the Eureka Pizza customer help center at help@eurekapizza.com or by visiting the website www.eurekapizza.com