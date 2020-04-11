Eureka Springs Crescent Hotel closed due to COVID-19

EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Around Arkansas, there are certain parts of the Ozarks that attract a ton of visitors every year, but a rule banning out-of-state guests has one of Eureka Springs’ most famous hotels shut down.

The Crescent Hotel known for its ghost tours includes 76 rooms. All of which are now empty.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced all hotels in Arkansas can not take in guests who are traveling for fun from out of state.

But Eureka Springs Mayor Butch Berry said it’s those people who come to the Crescent Hotel.

“People were coming in from Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana. And so we didn’t want people to bring the virus into Eureka Springs,” Berry said.

The Crescent Hotel hopes to be back up and running in full force by Memorial Day – if the government allows it.