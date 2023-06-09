EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Eureka Springs has been listed as one of the “27 Prettiest American Small Towns” by AARP.

“The beauty of the Ozarks area is enhanced by 60 natural springs, three lakes and two rivers,” a release from the AARP said. “There are more than 300 working artists in this resort town, which possesses impressive festival, music and dining scenes, as well as Christ of the Ozarks, a 65-foot modernist white statue of Jesus that is visible from almost everywhere in town”.

Founded in 1879, Eureka Springs has a population of 2,171. It sits 39 miles east of Bentonville and 51 miles south of Springfield, Missouri.

Other cities listed include Dyersville, Iowa, home of the “Field of Dreams” movie, and Park City, Utah, made famous by the 2002 Olympic Winter Games.