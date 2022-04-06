FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Eureka Springs secured one of the top spots on Southern Living’s list of “The South’s Best Mountain Towns 2022.”

The article is part of the publication’s annual South’s Best series where Eureka Springs placed at No. 5. According to a press release, the South’s Best 2022 celebrates the South’s most noteworthy people, places and communities as voted on by Southern Living readers.

Nestled in the heart of the Ozark Mountains of Northwest Arkansas, the town of just over 2,000 is built into the mountains, around and above over 60 bubbling natural springs. Winding streets have been carved into rocky hillsides, and historic homes are adorned with preserved Victorian architecture.

“We are very excited to be named in the South’s Best Mountain Towns,” said Madison Dawson, Director of Tourism for the Eureka Springs City Advertising & Promotion Commission. “The mountains are etched into every fiber of life in Eureka Springs and one of the best parts of this natural playground is that you can tailor your visit to be as adventurous or relaxing as you wish. There are few places that successfully combine the old with the new and Eureka Springs transports visitors back in time, while welcoming diversity and creativity with open arms.”

Eureka Springs is surrounded by two rivers, three lakes and an abundance of parks and trails which make the destination a great base for nature lovers and adventurers who enjoy hiking, biking, water sports and the spacious outdoors. Eureka Springs and the The Oz Trail systems offer an assortment of easy and scenic biking trails.

Last month, Eureka Springs was also heralded by Southern Living as one of “The Best Places to Retire in the South”, for its arts community, historic downtown and natural beauty and architecture. The only downtown on the National Register of Historic Places, Main Street and beyond boast a plethora of boutiques, museums, fine art galleries, restaurants and spas.

