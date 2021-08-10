Eureka Springs Schools to require masks for students, staff

EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — All students and staff at Eureka Springs Schools will be required to wear masks for the 2021-2022 school year, according to Superintendent Bryan Pruitt on Tuesday.

“We will reevaluate at every board meeting and determine any needed changes based on CDC guidelines and Dept of Health recommendations unless legal mandates change,” Pruitt said.

The move comes after Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox temporarily blocked Act 1002 — a law that prevented schools and other government agencies from enacting mask mandates.